Esha Gupta Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | November 28, 2025
Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, who has appeared in films like Jannat 2, Raaz 3, Rustom, and more, is celebrating her 40th birthday on Friday, November 28. Here are some of her best films and shows available on OTT:
Raaz 3: The Third Dimension is a horror film in which the actress played the role of a popular model, Sanjana Krishna. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Jannat 2 is a crime thriller in which Esha Gupta portrayed the role of Dr Jhanvi Singh Tomar. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Rustom is a crime thriller film which was released in 2016. In the film, she played the role of Preeti Makhija. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Baadshaho was released in 2017. In the film, she played the role of a femme fatale, Sanjana Rao. It is available on JioHotstar
Aashram is a crime drama in which the actress played the role of an international brand-building expert, Sonia. It is available on MX Player
Commando 2: The Black Money Trail is a sequel to the original film in which the actress played the role of a villain, Maria Chaddha. It is available on ZEE5
Nakaab is another series by the actress that you can add to your watch list. In the series, she played the role of a police officer, Aditi Amre. It is available on MX Player
Thanks For Reading!