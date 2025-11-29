Yami Gautam: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | November 29, 2025
Bollywood actress Yami Gautam celebrated her 37th birthday on Friday, November 28. Take a look at some of her best films and where you can watch them online:
Uri: The Surgical Strike is a blockbuster film which released in 2019. In this film, Yami played the role of an undercover RAW agent, Pallavi Sharma. It is available on ZEE5 and YouTube
Article 370 is a political action thriller film in which she played the character of a fearless Indian National Intelligence Agency officer. It is available on Netflix
OMG 2 is a comedy-drama film in which the actress played the role of Advocate Kamini Maheshwari. It is available on Netflix
Sanam Re is a romantic film in which the actress portrayed the role of a young girl, Shruti, who falls in love with Akash (Pulkit Sharma). It is available on Disney+ Hotstar
A Thursday is a vigilante thriller film in which the actress portrayed the role of a kindergarten teacher, Naina Jaiswal, who takes 16 students hostage. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is a heist thriller film. In this film the actress played the role of a flight attendant, Neha Grover. It is available on Netflix
Vicky Donor is a romantic comedy film in which Yami Gautam played the role of a banker, Ashima. It is available on Jio Cinema
