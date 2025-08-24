 The Summer I Turned Pretty Actor Gavin Casalegno Aka Jeremiah Reveals Facing Hate Over His Character: 'It's Fictional Story, Not Me'
Actor Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty, revealed he receives hate from Team Conrad (Christopher Briney) fans, with memes calling Jeremiah a 'manchild.' The 25-year-old admitted, "I don’t check Instagram anymore… it’s a fictional story, not me." He added, "No one can carry the weight of such emotional negativity continuously."

Actor Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah Fisher in the popular series The Summer I Turned Pretty, revealed that he faces hate from fans on Team Conrad, a character played by Christopher Briney. He shared that several social media accounts have labeled Jeremiah a 'manchild,' referencing Sabrina Carpenter's song, and every Wednesday, with the release of a new episode, a fresh Jeremiah meme surfaces. His character is also frequently criticised as 'the internet’s most hated boyfriend.'

Gavin Casalegno Says He Faces Hate For Playing Jeremiah

The 25-year-old actor told the New York Times, "They tend to dislike him, yes. I don't check Instagram anymore, so I really haven't seen that much hate." He added, "The only thing that I see is my sister sending me the memes that are really funny. I think it's important to also understand and realise that this is a fictional story - and it's also not me."

Gavin Casalegno Says No Human Can Handle Negativity

The actor said, "I don't think there's a single human being in the world who can carry the emotional negativity to the degree that stuff like this happens."

The Summer I Turned Pretty Story

The Summer I Turned Pretty revolves around a love triangle between Isabel Conklin, aka Belly, and the Fisher brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah.

The series is created by author Jenny Han for Amazon Prime Video and is based on her bestselling novel trilogy of the same name.

The first season premiered in 2022, followed by the second season in 2023, and the final season, which premiered earlier this July.

