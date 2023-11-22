Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora Gets Upset After Arun Mashettey Nominates Her, Says 'Meine Uske Chaddi Dhoyi Hai' | Photo Via Instagram

On Monday, November 21, nominations took place, and Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, and Sunny Aryaa were nominated for the sixth week. Soon after, Vora was upset after Mashettey did not save her. On Day 38 of Bigg Boss, Jigna was seen telling the housemates that she had washed Arun's undergarments and that she was still nominated by him.

Later, Arun was seen clarifying it with Jigna in front of Neil Bhatt that he feels 'independent' after he washed his clothes in the house. He tells Neil that, being a pampered child in his home, he has never washed clothes in his life, and that's when he was told to wash his clothes in the house; it was new for him, and Jigna offered Arun to wash all his clothes for him, which he accepted. Mashettey ends up breaking down in tears, and Jigna consoles him.

Now, Bigg Boss 17 consists of contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Jigna Vora, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Samarth Jurel, and Mannara Chopra.

Recently, Navid Sole was evicted from the reality show in mid-week eliminations.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is all set to enter Bigg Boss 17 as a special guest during Weekend Ka Vaar.