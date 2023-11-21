Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Gets Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'I Didn't Attend His Funeral, Couldn't See Him' (WATCH)

Ankita Lokhande remembered her late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput on Bigg Boss 17. She was seen talking to Munawar Faruqui about his funeral. The stand-up comedian was sharing one of his shayari's with her, and soon after, she started singing the song Kaun Tujhe from Sushant's movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Munawar recalled how he attended M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story's special screening and met Sushant for the first time in person. Ankita gets emotional and says, "Bohot acha insaan tha woh. He was a good man. It is so weird to use his name in the past tense. Mujhe ajeeb lagta hai. Abhi toh fir bhi theek hai, pehele toh, woh Vicky (Jain) ka bhi toh dost that."

Check it out:

#AnkitaLokhande talks abt SSR, what a great man he was, his funeral, how it’s difficult talking abt him in past tense n breaks down remembering him n her dad ❤️#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/MWUshVXPG0 — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) November 20, 2023

Munawar asks Ankita, "You exactly know na what went wrong?" To this, she says, "Abhi mein yeh baat nahi karna chahti lekin raise nahi hai. Mujhe yeh nahi batana bilkul bhi. I know. Everyone has different versions, but no one believed me that way."

Further, Lokhande adds, "When a person goes away from your life, this was my first experience of losing somebody like that. It was very shocking. I did not even attend his funeral. I could not even go. I thought I couldn't see him. It was Vicky who told me to go, but I refused. How can you see it?"

"I had never experienced it in my life. The first time I saw my father like that, and that's when I realised the loss of losing a person," she concluded. Ankita's father, Shashikant Lokhande, passed away earlier this year at the age of 68.

Ankita is currently seen in Bigg Boss 17 with her husband, Vicky Jain, whom she married in 2021.

