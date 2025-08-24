'You Don't Have Right To Dictate...': Mini Mathur SLAMS Paparazzo For Zooming In On Kajol's Body After She Faces Body-Shaming Remarks

Bollywood actress Kajol attended the trailer launch of the second season of her show The Trial, where she essays the role of lawyer Noyonika Sengupta. She wore a black bodycon dress at the Mumbai event but soon faced body-shaming remarks from trolls. Amid this, Mini Mathur lashed out at a paparazzo for zooming in on Kajol’s body during the coverage.

Mini Mathur Slams Paps For Zooming In On Kajol's Body

Following a paparazzo's post of Kajol's video on Instagram, on Sunday, Mini commented, "How can you zoom in on her body???? She doesn’t owe you perpetual youth. You don’t have the right to dictate how she should appear."

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram

Kajol is yet to react to the body-shaming remarks.

About The Trial

The series is the Indian adaptation of the acclaimed American show The Good Wife. Kajol returns as lawyer Noyonika Sengupta, while Jisshu Sengupta also reprises his role as her husband, Rajiv Sengupta.

In season two, Noyonika parts ways with her husband Rajiv, who, in a cruel twist, seeks her support to rebuild his political career after being arrested for corruption and a sex scandal in the first season.

The first season was released in 2023.

The show also features Sonali Kulkarni, Sheeba Chadha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Karanvir Sharma. The second season premieres on September 19, 2025 on JioHotstar.

Kajol's Work Front

Kajol was last seen in the mythological horror film Maa, a spinoff to her husband Ajay Devgn's 2024 film Shaitaan.

Starring Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma, the film received mixed reviews from critics.