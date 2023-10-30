Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Talks About Her Breakup With Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Mere Maa-Baap Toot Gaye..'

On day 15 of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande talked about her breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput. She revealed that the split let her parents shattered.

The duo met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta, in which Ankita played the role of Archana; Sushant, on the other hand, was seen as Manav in the show. It was during the show Ankit and Sushant fell in love.

The actress was seen talking to Munawar Faruqui, during which she said that they dated for several years; however, Sushant called it quits suddenly, which left her shocked.

Munawar also talked about how Ankita was trolled after Sushant's death in 2020. The actress stated that she had to tell the people who the 'real' Sushant was as the people were portraying to be something that he was not.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

Ankita said, "Main kahi involved nahi thi, fir bhi main khadi hui because main chahti ki log jaane vo kaun tha. Log tab kaha the, jab mera breakup chal raha tha. Main woh phase akele guzara. There was no reason for the breakup. EK raat mein cheeze change hui meri life mein. Mera concern tha ki mujhe batakar cheezein karta, to mujhe pata rehta. Uski aankhon mein dikhne lag gya ki koi cheez nahi hai."

Ankita entered Bigg Boss 17 with her husband Vicky Jain.

