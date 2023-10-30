 Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Talks About Her Breakup With Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Mere Maa-Baap Toot Gaye..'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Talks About Her Breakup With Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Mere Maa-Baap Toot Gaye..'

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Talks About Her Breakup With Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Mere Maa-Baap Toot Gaye..'

Ankita Lokhande opened up on her breakup with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
article-image

On day 15 of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande talked about her breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput. She revealed that the split let her parents shattered.

The duo met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta, in which Ankita played the role of Archana; Sushant, on the other hand, was seen as Manav in the show. It was during the show Ankit and Sushant fell in love.

The actress was seen talking to Munawar Faruqui, during which she said that they dated for several years; however, Sushant called it quits suddenly, which left her shocked.

Read Also
Rhea Chakraborty Recalls Her Time In Jail After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'My Life Was In The...
article-image

Munawar also talked about how Ankita was trolled after Sushant's death in 2020. The actress stated that she had to tell the people who the 'real' Sushant was as the people were portraying to be something that he was not.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

Ankita said, "Main kahi involved nahi thi, fir bhi main khadi hui because main chahti ki log jaane vo kaun tha. Log tab kaha the, jab mera breakup chal raha tha. Main woh phase akele guzara. There was no reason for the breakup. EK raat mein cheeze change hui meri life mein. Mera concern tha ki mujhe batakar cheezein karta, to mujhe pata rehta. Uski aankhon mein dikhne lag gya ki koi cheez nahi hai."

Ankita entered Bigg Boss 17 with her husband Vicky Jain.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Schools Vicky Jain For Belittling Ankita Lokhande, Actress Says 'I'm...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel Gets Into Physical Fight With Abhishek Kumar Over Isha Malviya, Says...

Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel Gets Into Physical Fight With Abhishek Kumar Over Isha Malviya, Says...

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Talks About Her Breakup With Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Mere Maa-Baap...

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Talks About Her Breakup With Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Mere Maa-Baap...

Ananya Panday Turns 25: Actress Shares Glimpses Of Her Birthday Celebrations From Maldives: PHOTOS

Ananya Panday Turns 25: Actress Shares Glimpses Of Her Birthday Celebrations From Maldives: PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut To Host Special Screening Of Tejas For UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Kangana Ranaut To Host Special Screening Of Tejas For UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Megastar Mohanlal Reveals New Poster Of His Upcoming Malayalam Film Rambaan

Megastar Mohanlal Reveals New Poster Of His Upcoming Malayalam Film Rambaan