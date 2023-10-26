Rhea Chakraborty Recalls Her Time In Jail After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'My Life Was In The Worst Hell' (WATCH)

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested in 2020 by the Narcotics Control Bureau over drugs-related charges related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has called her time in prison 'frustrating'. Rhea spent 28 days in jail and her brother Showik Chakraborty was also named as an accused in the case. On Thursday, Rhea shared a video from an event in which she recalled her time inside Byculla jail.

Rhea said she learned a lot from seeing other women in prison. The actress was an undertrial prisoner.

Rhea says in the video, "You are removed from society and put as a number in prison because you are deemed unfit for society. So there itself, this personality or these things you’ve created about yourself are completely broken. I was in an undertrial prison, not a convicted prison, and unfortunately, all the women there were still innocent because they were not proven guilty."

The Jalebi actress said that she met some of the happiest people there. "Seeing them and interacting with them, I experienced a unique kind of love and resilience within those women. They found happiness in small things. They grabbed happiness when they got it. They know how to enjoy a moment, and they are some of the happiest people I have met," Rhea added.

The 31-year-old actress further shared, "It’s frustrating; they’re languishing, but they know when and how to catch that happiness. And it can be as small as a samosa on a Sunday. It can be as small as somebody dancing for them. So it’s just perspective; it’s how you look at it. At that point, yes, my life was in the worst hell it could have been. But heaven or hell is a choice in your head that you can make. It’s difficult to choose heaven each time. But the battle is of the mind, and if you have the strength and desire in your heart, you’ll most definitely battle the mind and win."

Read Also Rhea Chakraborty Recalls Doing Naagin Dance In Byculla Jail After Getting Bail In Sushant Singh...

Rhea found herself in the middle of a storm after the death of her actor-boyfriend Sushant. She faced extensive trial by media and was brutally trolled on social media.

The actress and her brother were arrested by the NCB in connection with its probe into the drugs angle related to the case of death of the Kai Po Che actor. The actress was also branded a 'chudail' or a 'witch' after she was accused of abetting her partner's suicide by his family.

Rhea was also out of work for several years and in April 2023, she started the shoot of MTV Roadies season 19. She was one of the gang leaders on the reality show.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)