Rhea Chakraborty Recalls Doing Naagin Dance In Byculla Jail After Getting Bail In Sushant Singh Rajput's Case | Photo Via Instagram

In 2020, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over drugs-related charges related to the death of her actor, boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Her brother, Showik Chakraborty, was also accused in the case.

The actress spent nearly six weeks in Byculla jail. In a recent interview with India Today, Rhea talked about her time in jail and said that she learned a lot from seeing other women in prison.

"I was an undertrial prisoner, which is not convicted,” and she added that the motto should be “innocent until proven guilty, not guilty until proven innocent,” Rhea said.

Further, she recalled doing the naagin dance with inmates after getting bail. She shared that the day she got bail, her brother did not, and she was 'devastated'. The actress said that it was the only day that she broke down in jail.

Rhea said that she had promised her inmates that the day she got bail, she would dance, but she did not have the heart for it. "But then I thought that I am leaving and I am probably never going to see these women again, and if I could give them five minutes of happiness with the dance performance with them, then why the hell not? And I did," she added.

Calling it the 'most ecstatic' moment of her life. She said that the excitement, joy, and happiness that she saw in the women's eyes while she was dancing with them was probably the highest point of her life to date.

Rhea is currently seen on MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand, in which she is a gang leader.