TV Journalist Apologises To Rhea Chakraborty For Media Coverage Post Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'It Was A Disgrace' (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty recently received an apology from a news anchor for the media coverage post actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020. Back then, Rhea found herself in the middle of a storm after the death of Sushant. She faced extensive trial by media and was brutally trolled on social media.

Recently, the actress spoke at the session 'Rising from the Ashes and Finding Herself' on day two of the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023. While interacting with her during the event, a journalist apologised to Rhea and added that what happened back then was a 'disgrace'.

"We owe you an apology because a huge chunk of what we do... it was a disgrace. I am sorry and I would think our network did not and we tried our best. It may be not stand by you because everything was under trial and all that was going on," the journalist is heard saying in a video which is now doing the rounds on social media.

After Sushant's demise, Rhea and her family were mired in several controversies. The actress and her brother were arrested as well by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its probe into the drugs angle related to the case of death of the Kai Po Che actor. The actress was also branded a 'chudail' or a 'witch' after she was accused of abetting her partner's suicide by his family.

Rhea was also out of work for several years and in April 2023, she started the shoot of MTV Roadies season 19. She is one of the gang leaders on the reality show.

Sushant was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. After a case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered against Rhea by Sushant's parents, a parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats.

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September 2020 and was later shifted to the Byculla jail where she spent almost six weeks. She is currently out on bail and the matter is sub judice at the Bombay High Court.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Rhea was last seen in the 2021 thriller Chehre, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and others. Prior to that, she appeared in various reality shows, including Pepsi MTV Wassup, and films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Jalebi.

