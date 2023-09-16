Bombay HC Allows Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Showik To Travel Abroad |

The Bombay High Court on Friday allowed the temporary suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) against Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Showik Chakraborty. Rhea and her family have been declined of basic amenities like their passport which has resulted in loss of livelihood. Showik has been permitted to go to Australia for work on several conditions, that includes his parents submitting their passports to the authorities.

Showik, who is also an accused like his sister in the case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput's drug-use case, submitted that he was required to head to Australia for seven days for a work-related agenda.

For those unversed, Rhea was in a relationship with Sushant before his death. He was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. After Sushant's death, his father filed an FIR against her and accused her of abetment to suicide and money laundering.

The case was soon transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), as allegations of money laundering and drug peddling surfaced against Rhea.

In September 2020, Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the NCB. Rhea had to spend a month in Mumbai's Byculla Jail. Showik however remained in prison till December 2020 and was later released on bail.

In July 2023, the NCB told the Supreme Court it was not challenging the bail granted to Rhea. As the news went viral on social media, Rhea took to her Instagram stories and posted a video of herself with the caption, “Gratitude" along with a folded hands emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rhea is seen as one of the gang leaders on 'Roadies Season 19'. In one of the episodes, she recalled what she went through in the past. Rhea said, "A lot of people will say a lot of things. I have been labelled with many names, and many things have been said about me. But will I accept those labels? Kya main unke wajah se apne life me rukungi? Bilkul bhi nahi... Let them go. Kaun hai woh?"