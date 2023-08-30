Is Rhea Chakraborty Dating Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath? Here's What We Know

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput till the time of his death, seems to have found love once again, and this time, it's not someone from B-Town. If latest reports are to be believed, Rhea is in a steady relationship with Nikhil Kamath, the founder of Zerodha.

Post Sushant's death, Rhea was accused by his family of abetting his suicide and cheating on him. Not just that, but they had also levelled allegations that the actress illegally confined him and drove him to end his life.

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2020 under the charges of procuring drugs for the late actor, and she was granted bail after being in jail for a month.

Is Rhea dating Nikhil Kamath?

Post Sushant's demise, Rhea was away from the limelight for quite some time, before bouncing back in public. And looks like the actress has now moved on in her personal life as well, and has decided to give love another chance.

According to a report in ETimes, A now-deleted Reddit post claimed that Rhea is dating Kamath for quite some time now, and the two have been going strong.

However, neither of them have reacted to the reports yet, and they have not even been spotted in public so far.

Nikhil Kamath's past relationships

Kamath is touted to be one of the youngest billionaires of India, with a net worth of over Rs 9000 crore. He was earlier married to Amanda Puravankara in 2019, however, in 2021, they filed for divorce and went their separate ways.

Later, Kamath was rumoured to be dating Miss World Manushi Chhillar, and the two were even spotted together on multiple occasions. The duo refrained from commenting on their relationship though, and Kamath seems to have now moved on with Rhea.

Meanwhile, Rhea is back to work after facing a lull in her career. She is currently seen as one of the team leaders in the reality show Roadies.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)