Who Is Nikhil Kamath? Know About Rhea Chakraborty's Rumoured Boyfriend & Zerodha Founder

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty is reportedly dating businessman Nikhil Kamath. According to several media reports, the two have been seeing each other, however, they have managed to keep their affair under wraps.

A post on Reddit claims that Rhea and Nikhil are indeed in a steady relationship. However, they have not reacted to the reports of their affair yet. Rhea and Nikhil also follow each other on Instagram.

After Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020, Rhea was reportedly in a relationship with Seema Sajdeh’s brother Bunty Sajdeh, who is the owner of one of the largest talent management firms in the space of sports and entertainment.

However, it is now being shared in several media reports that Rhea broke up with Bunty and she is currently dating Nikhil.

Who Is Nikhil Kamath?

Nikhil is a 36-year-old Bengaluru-based businessman, who co-founded Zerodha. The company provides brokerage services for dealing in stocks, currencies and commodities.

Reportedly, he had an intimate wedding with Amanda Puravankara on April 18, 2019, in Florence, Italy. Within a year the couple got separated and are divorced since 2021.

Nikhil is said to be one of the youngest billionaires of India, with a net worth of over Rs 9,000 crore.

Nikhil Kamath's rumoured relationship with Manushi Chhillar

In November 2022, it was reported that Bollywood actress and beauty pageant winner Manushi Chhillar was in a relationship with Nikhil. The two started seeing each other since 2021 and reportedly went on trips together.

The two were even spotted together on multiple occasions and it was said that they had moved in together.

Rhea Chakraborty's work front

Rhea, who has been missing from screen after Sushant's death, returned to work recently and is seen as a gang leader in the 19th season of MTV Roadies.

She was arrested in September 2020 and was released on bail after almost a month. The actress faced a lot of criticism as the late actor's family had blamed her for his death and even slapped an abetment to suicide and cheating case against her.

Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Chehre. She has also been a part of several other films including Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Jalebi, Half Girlfriend and Bank Chor among others.

