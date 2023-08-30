 Who Is Nikhil Kamath? Know About Rhea Chakraborty's Rumoured Boyfriend & Zerodha Founder
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWho Is Nikhil Kamath? Know About Rhea Chakraborty's Rumoured Boyfriend & Zerodha Founder

Who Is Nikhil Kamath? Know About Rhea Chakraborty's Rumoured Boyfriend & Zerodha Founder

Nikhil tied the knot with Amanda Puravankara in 2019, however, they got separated in 2021

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 04:17 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty is reportedly dating businessman Nikhil Kamath. According to several media reports, the two have been seeing each other, however, they have managed to keep their affair under wraps.

A post on Reddit claims that Rhea and Nikhil are indeed in a steady relationship. However, they have not reacted to the reports of their affair yet. Rhea and Nikhil also follow each other on Instagram.

Read Also
Rhea Chakraborty's Cryptic Post After NCB To Not Challenge Her Bail In Drugs Case Linked To Sushant...
article-image

After Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020, Rhea was reportedly in a relationship with Seema Sajdeh’s brother Bunty Sajdeh, who is the owner of one of the largest talent management firms in the space of sports and entertainment.

However, it is now being shared in several media reports that Rhea broke up with Bunty and she is currently dating Nikhil.

Nikhil Kamath & Rhea Chakraborty
by u/Watchit_Reddit in Watchit_India

Who Is Nikhil Kamath?

Nikhil is a 36-year-old Bengaluru-based businessman, who co-founded Zerodha. The company provides brokerage services for dealing in stocks, currencies and commodities.

Reportedly, he had an intimate wedding with Amanda Puravankara on April 18, 2019, in Florence, Italy. Within a year the couple got separated and are divorced since 2021.

Nikhil is said to be one of the youngest billionaires of India, with a net worth of over Rs 9,000 crore.

Read Also
Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath's 7000 sq ft house is pure magic; take a tour
article-image

Nikhil Kamath's rumoured relationship with Manushi Chhillar

In November 2022, it was reported that Bollywood actress and beauty pageant winner Manushi Chhillar was in a relationship with Nikhil. The two started seeing each other since 2021 and reportedly went on trips together.

The two were even spotted together on multiple occasions and it was said that they had moved in together.

Read Also
Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath Becomes Youngest Indian To Pledge Most Of His Fortune For Charity
article-image

Rhea Chakraborty's work front

Rhea, who has been missing from screen after Sushant's death, returned to work recently and is seen as a gang leader in the 19th season of MTV Roadies.

She was arrested in September 2020 and was released on bail after almost a month. The actress faced a lot of criticism as the late actor's family had blamed her for his death and even slapped an abetment to suicide and cheating case against her.

Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Chehre. She has also been a part of several other films including Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Jalebi, Half Girlfriend and Bank Chor among others.

Read Also
Roadies 19: Times When Rhea Chakraborty Spoke About Her Struggles After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Vijay Sethupathi, Kisses Anirudh Ravichander At Jawan Pre-Release Event...

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Vijay Sethupathi, Kisses Anirudh Ravichander At Jawan Pre-Release Event...

The Glory Actor Lee Do-hyun’s Latest Military PHOTOS Leave Fans In Shock

The Glory Actor Lee Do-hyun’s Latest Military PHOTOS Leave Fans In Shock

SS Rajamouli To Star In Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD?

SS Rajamouli To Star In Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD?

'Jhooti': Urvashi Rautela Gets Trolled For Claiming She Charges ₹1 Crore For A Minute (WATCH)

'Jhooti': Urvashi Rautela Gets Trolled For Claiming She Charges ₹1 Crore For A Minute (WATCH)

Sunny Deol Says Border 2 Got Shelved Because His Films Flopped: 'Now Everyone Wants To Make'

Sunny Deol Says Border 2 Got Shelved Because His Films Flopped: 'Now Everyone Wants To Make'