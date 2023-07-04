Roadies 19: Times When Rhea Chakraborty Spoke About Her Struggles After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 04, 2023
Rhea Chakraborty, who faced immense controversy surrounding the tragic suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput, returned with a bang as a gang leader on Roadies 19 - Karm Ya Kaand.
During the auditions, Rhea reflected on her tumultuous journey over the past three years and found resonance with some contestants who shared their own struggles.
Describing her life as a tunnel, Rhea expressed her determination to overcome difficulties and encouraged others to share their stories of survival.
Rhea emphasized that she refuses to let the negative opinions and taunts of others define her life, focusing instead on her inner voice and personal growth.
Supporting a contestant who experienced a privacy violation, Rhea acknowledged the gratitude that comes from being able to breathe freely despite challenging circumstances.
Rhea connected with another contestant who transformed personal tragedy into personal strength, admiring individuals who refuse to be victims and forge ahead in life.
Displaying empathy, Rhea offered advice and support to a contestant struggling with stereotypes and childhood trauma, encouraging her to seek therapy and change her perspective.
Rhea shared her excitement and gratitude as she returned to the set of Roadies 19 after a three-year hiatus, reflecting on the journey and expressing appreciation for the love and support received.
With a heart full of gratitude, Rhea acknowledged the hardships faced and thanked her supporters for their unwavering love, embracing the opportunity to resume her work and make a powerful comeback.
