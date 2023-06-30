Roadies 19: Prince Narula-Rhea Chakraborty Get Into Heated Argument, Latter Says ‘Awaaz Niche’

The latest season of the popular reality show Roadies 19 has been gripping audiences with its exhilarating episodes.

Adding to the excitement, Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty have made their debut as gang leaders in the show, injecting a fresh dose of entertainment. The release of the new promo has left netizens eagerly anticipating the upcoming episode.

HEATED CLASH BETWEEN PRINCE & RHEA

In the recently unveiled promo, tensions reached a boiling point between Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty during the auditions held in Indore. Rhea, in an attempt to assert her authority, requested Prince to lower his voice while speaking to her.

As Prince, who had selected an abundance of contestants for his gang, faced the daunting task of choosing the top 10 to proceed further, he found himself overwhelmed and succumbed to panic.

This led to a verbal clash between Prince and Rhea, with Prince dismissing Rhea's abilities, stating, "ise toh khud hi kuch nahi pata" (she herself doesn't know anything). The actress, infuriated by his comment, snapped back, demanding that he keep his voice down, stating, "Awaaz Niche. Why do you always get personal with others? We know ourselves well enough, and you don't need to tell me if I know myself or not."

Refusing to back down, Prince unleashed his fury, retorting, "I'll say what I want. Why do you have to take things personally? Lemme do what I want to."

SONU SOOD INTERVENES

Sonu Sood, the show's host, attempted to restore peace by urging them to proceed with the episode, but the two gang leaders turned a deaf ear, persisting in their heated exchange of words.

As the auditions in Delhi, Pune, and Indore have concluded, each gang leader has chosen their respective contestants. While Gautam and Rhea are still in the process of finalizing their teams of 10, Prince has already amassed 13 members under his wing.