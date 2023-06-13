MTV Roadies 19: Prince Narula’s Unruly Behaviour Causing NEW Problems For The Show?

In the intense battleground of MTV Roadies Season 19, where challenges push contestants to their limits and competition knows no bounds, a storm is brewing behind the scenes.

The once-united front of judges, comprising Gautam Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty, Sonu Sood, and Prince Narula, is now ruined by a growing feud.

However, it is Prince Narula's unruly behaviour that has taken center stage, leaving his fellow judges in a state of dismay.

PRINCE NARULA'S UNRULY BEHAVIOUR

According to a reliable source closely associated with the production, Prince Narula's conduct on the show has become increasingly inappropriate. As his team grapples to conquer tasks and secure their position,

Prince's attitude has taken a dark turn. Instead of offering motivation and guidance to his team, he has resorted to deceitful tactics and made questionable demands to ensure his team members' continued presence in the show.

Such actions not only exasperate the production team but also sparked resentment among the other gang leaders.

IS THIS THE REASON BEHIND HER CHANGED BEHAVIOUR?

The source further added, "It is clear that Prince Narual feels the fresh faces of MTV judges are threat to him due to their rising success and increasing influence on the show. Specifically, his target seems to be Gautam Gulati, renowned for his calm and composed nature. Prince's jealousy has reached new heights as he witnesses Gautam's triumphs. Frustrated, Prince lashes out, creating a toxic and negative atmosphere on the set."

As per reports, the production team is largely worried and putting efforts to promote a safer and more respectful environment for all contestants. They aim to maintain the true spirit of Roadies, a show that thrives on adventure, camaraderie, and healthy competition.

The team hopes that Prince Narula can refocus his energy on leading his team and contribute positively to the show's vibrant atmosphere.