Roadies 19: Shiv Thakare Entering As Guest Gang Leader: Details Inside

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 08, 2023
Shiv Thakare, who was a former participant of Roadies Rising (Season 14), is making a comeback on the show as a guest gang leader for Roadies 19 Karm Ya Kaand.
Shiv gained fame after finishing as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss Marathi 2, and his return to Roadies has sparked excitement among fans.
In addition to his reality show appearances, Shiv also served as an audition panellist for Roadies Revolution Pune in 2020 and launched his own perfume brand, B Real.
Shiv will join a star-studded lineup of gang leaders in the current season, including Rhea Chakraborty, Sonu Sood, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati.
Fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of Shiv in the show's first trailer, where a person wearing a face mask resembling him made an intriguing entrance during the audition round.
At that time, speculation grew that Shiv would be joining as a guest gang leader, adding to the anticipation surrounding his return to Roadies.
Currently, Shiv is in Cape Town, shooting for another reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty.
Thanks For Reading!