Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: 6 Cutest Revelations From B-town's Adorable Couple

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 08, 2023
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's secret relationship took everyone by surprise when they announced their wedding, sealing their lifetime bond.
The couple, known for setting relationship goals, often shares adorable details about their post-marriage life. Here are 6 cutest revelations from them:
Vicky playfully described their marriage as a blend of parathas and pancakes, symbolizing their different food preferences.
He once shared an incident where Katrina, being the typical elder sister, scolded her siblings and made them return his shoes during the traditional Jhuta Chupai ceremony.
The couple sometimes has amusing disagreements over closet space, with Katrina having a larger share and Vicky joking that his might soon shrink to just a drawer.
Katrina takes charge of managing the household finances and conducting weekly budget meetings with their staff, and Vicky enjoys watching it with popcorn.
On Katrina's birthday, Vicky surprised her by performing a 45-minute live concert, dancing to each of her songs, making it a memorable celebration.
Katrina, known for being easily panicked, revealed that Vicky affectionately calls her his "panic button" due to her tendency to get anxious.
