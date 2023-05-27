Roadies 19: Ashneer Grover enters as new gang leader, Rhea Chakraborty to Prince Narula: ‘Awaaz Neeche’ (WATCH)

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping ride as the makers of the popular reality adventure show Roadies - Karm ya Kaand unveil intriguing twists for you.

The latest promo of the show reveals the introduction of a contestant auction, adding an extra layer of excitement and competition to the show.

In the promo, you will catch a glimpse of the intense personal interview round where the gang leaders, Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati, are seen engaged in a bidding war to secure the contestants for their respective teams. This new element promises to shake things up and test the gang leaders' strategies and instincts.

Ashneer Grover enters to spice up the drama

To make things even more intriguing, there's a surprising addition of renowned entrepreneur Ashneer Grover as one of the gang leaders.

Grover, known for his appearance on the popular show ‘Shark Tank 1’, brings a fresh perspective and expertise to the table, making the competition even fiercer.

Furthermore, the promo teases the entry of new contestants and promises a season filled with drama, arguments, and unexpected twists.

Hosted by the actor Sonu Sood, the show offers a sneak peek into the intense personal interview rounds, where he announces the commencement of the auction for selecting contestants for the gangs.

The promo showcases Ashneer Grover sitting alongside the other Gang Leaders, igniting curiosity about his strategies and team-building approach.

A heated argument between Rhea, Prince and Gautam

In addition to the intense bidding moments, the promo highlights heated exchanges among the gang leaders. Rhea Chakraborty's sassy remark, "Awaaz Neeche" (lower your voice), shuts down Prince Narula, adding fuel to the already intense atmosphere.

Towards the end of the promo, Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula engage in a heated argument, raising the stakes even higher as Gulati threatens to quit the show midway.

The battle of 'Karm ya Kaand' is set to captivate audiences, keeping them on the edge of their seats. Fans can mark their calendars as Roadies - Karm ya Kaand premieres on June 3 at 7 PM, and subsequent episodes will air every Saturday and Sunday exclusively on MTV and Jio Cinema.