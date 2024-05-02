'Quite Flattered By This Rumour But...:' Ankita Lokhande Quashes Reports Of 'Rejecting' SOTY 3

Ankita Lokhande, who was last seen in Randeep Hooda starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is all set to appear in her upcoming film 'Amrapali.' While the Bigg Boss 17 fame has been doing faboulously well when it comes to her professional front, the news of Ankita being approached for Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 3 had been doing rounds for a while too. However, it was the news of the actress 'rejecting' the offer that broke the internet. While counter reports called the news 'fake,' Ankita took to her Instagram stories herself to react on the same.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Pavitra Rishta actress rubbished the rumour. Ankita, sharing a screenshot of the said article stated that this news is not true and that she was never a part of the show. The actress writes, 'Quite flattered by this rumour but this Koffee order wasn't mine to begin with.' Ankita, thus clearing the air on the news of rejecting the show has made it clear that she was not approached for the show.

While the actress was heaped with love for her last performance in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar opposite Randeep Hooda, her music video with husband Vicky Jain too went ahead to be the talk of the town.

Ankita and Vicky participated in Bigg Boss 17 together and went ahead to be one of the most talked about contestants on the show owing to the dynamics of their relationship.