From Shehzada Dhami To Ankita Lokhande: Actors Who Were THROWN Out Of Shows

By: Aanchal Choudhary | April 21, 2024
The most recent and talked about termination has to be that of Shehzada Dhami. The actor was recently terminated from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where he played the titular character, owing to his 'unprofessional' behaviour.
Shehzada's costar on the show and his rumored girlfriend Pratiksha Honmukhe too was terminated by YRKKH's producer Rajan Shahi. The duo were asked to leave the sets in 15 minutes.
Gia Manek, who went ahead to be a household name with her stint in Sath Nibhana Saathiya was terminated from the show after she decided to particpate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on Colors TV.
Paras Kalnawat, now helming Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya was terminated on the grounds of 'breaching the contract.' The actor reportedly took up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa without informing the makers.
Drashti Dhami, who was hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 alongside Ranvir Shorey was terminated from the show for reportedly being unable to captivate the viewers of the show.
Karan Singh Grover quickly went ahead to be a star with Dill Mill Gaye. However, the actor was reportedly terminated from his show 'Qubool Hai,' because of his 'unprofessional behaviour.' It is said that the actor would come very late or sometimes would not even come at all for the shoot.
While Jennifer has stated that she herself quit the show, the makers of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma had stated that the actress' contract was terminated. Jennifer had later filed a 'harassment' case against producer Asit Kumar Modi and also won the same.
Reportedly, Ankita Lokhande was sacked from Comedy Circus back in 2011. According to reports, the actress would come late on sets and would not rehearse her character properly. Once the TRPs of the show got affected, the actress was shown the exit door.