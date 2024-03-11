 Ankita Lokhande Reveals Randeep Hooda Did NOT Want Her In Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
Ankita Lokhande Reveals Randeep Hooda Did NOT Want Her In Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Ankita Lokhande plays Savarkar's wife Yamunabai in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 08:18 PM IST
article-image

Ankita Lokhande, who was last seen in the reality show, Bigg Boss 17, is all set to star opposite Randeep Hooda in Swatantra Veer Savarkar, which is scheduled to release on March 22, 2024, in theatres. It will be Ankita's first project after Bigg Boss 17.

The Pavitra Rishta actress will be playing Savarkar's wife, Yamunabai Savarkar, while Hooda plays Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. At the trailer launch of Swatantra Veer Savarkar in Marathi, Ankita revealed that Randeep did not want her in the movie as she was too 'pretty' for the role.

She said in Marathi, "He told me, 'I don't think I want you in the film'. I was like, why? He was like, 'You are too pretty for the character (Yamunabai Savarkar)'. I was like, 'Please don't say that'."

Further, she added that Randeep has done a lot of research and is sure about what he wants in the film. "He knew everything about what she (Yamunabai Savarkar) was like. She was the successful woman behind a successful man (Veer Savarkar)," said Lokhande.

Meanwhile, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar marks Ankita and Randeep's first on-screen collaboration together.

Apart from acting in the film, Randeep has also directed, co-written and co-produced it. It will be releasing in Hindi and Marathi.

