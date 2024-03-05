Subhash Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose To Randeep Hooda: 'Refrain From Linking Netaji To Savarkar'

On Monday, the much-awaited trailer of Randeep Hooda's upcoming film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, was unveiled. In the film, he will be playing the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The trailer also showcases leaders and martyrs such as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Madanlal Dhingra, Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Just a while ago, on Tuesday, Netaji's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose asked Hooda to refrain from naming Netaji to Savarkar.

He said, "@RandeepHooda- appreciate your making a film on 'Savarkar', but its important to project the true personality! Please refrain from linking 'Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's' name with Savarkar. Netaji was an inclusive secular leader & patriot of patriots."

Randeep is yet to respond to Chandra Kumar's tweet.

Meanwhile, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar also features Ankita Lokhande in the role of his wife. Amit Sial will also be seen in a pivotal role in the movie.

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Randeep Hooda wrote, "Sharing the trailer, Randeep Hooda wrote in the caption, “The British Termed Him The Most Dangerous Man! Indian Revolutionaries Revered Him as “Veer”! Yet, he was Unsung, Unhonoured, Unacknowledged & Unheard! This 22nd March IN CINEMAS, HISTORY WILL BE REWRITTEN! Witness the Epic life of #SwantatryaVeerSavarkar & the Untold Saga of the Indian Armed Revolution.”

Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films.

The movie is set to be released on March 22, 2024 in two languages - Hindi and Marathi.