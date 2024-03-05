'Congress Suppressed Veer Savarkar's Truth': Randeep Hooda Wants To 'SLAP' Those Who Call Late Freedom Fighter 'Maafiveer'

Randeep Hooda | Instagram

Actor Randeep Hooda, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, made a bold statement during a rapid fire round about how Congress suppressed the truth about the freedom fighter. He also stated how it's wrong to call the late freedom fighter a traitor and a terrorist and that he would slap those who call him "maafiveer".

During an interview with News24, Hooda was asked if it was right to call Savarkar a traitor, a terrorist, a coward and a maafiveer. And to all of those questions, the actor replied, "Bilkul galat, bilkul bakwas."

The host then asked him what would he do if someone called the freedom fighter 'maafiveer', and he responded, "Thappad" (slap).

Randeep also answered in affirmative when he was asked if India would have gotten freedom 35 years earlier and if freedom was delayed by 35 years because of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Who suppressed the truth about Savarkar?" the host further asked Randeep, and the actor straightaway replied, "Pehle angrezon ne, fir Congress ne."

Randeep also questioned why was a film on Savarkar not made until yet and added that those who call the freedom fighter coward are scared themselves.

During the same rapid fire, Randeep also called PM Narendra Modi the best Prime Minister the country has ever had.

The film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is all set to hit the silver screens on March 22. While the film stars Randeep in the titular role, it has also been directed by the actor himself.