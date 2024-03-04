Randeep Hooda: Veer Savarkar's Armed Revolution Is Relevant Even Today; Peace Prevails Only When Countries Are Armed!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda launched the trailer of his much-anticipated film on Swatantra Veer Savarkar today in Mumbai. The controversial freedom fighter was known for his rebellious ways and his aggresive approach/manifestos that helped propel the notorious armed revolution.

Randeep who has not just transformed himself into the aforementioned freedom fighter, but has internalised Savarkar in every possible way, has studied the nuances of his story. When asked if being armed is relevant even today for a country or a state, Hooda did not hesitate to answer in the affirmative.

"Look around and you will get a clear picture what's happening with those who are not equipped with arms. Savarkar was a visionary in that regard who believed that practicing 'ahimsa' alone was not the way forward. In alignment with his philosophy, I would like to reiterate that only those states that are equipped with arms and weapons can forge the possibility of peace. When both the parties and both the oppositions are self reliant in terms of their defence, they don't feel insecure, and that in turn helps prevail peace" he opined.

The 47-year-old actor also clarified at the event that Savarkar was not a maafiveer as it was (wrongly) documented and chronicled. He also stressed that his film is not a propaganda film. "Veer Savarkar is an anti-propganda film. When you will watch my film, you will understand the various facets that will put history in a certain context."