 Randeep Hooda: Veer Savarkar's Armed Revolution Is Relevant Even Today; Peace Prevails Only When Countries Are Armed!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRandeep Hooda: Veer Savarkar's Armed Revolution Is Relevant Even Today; Peace Prevails Only When Countries Are Armed!

Randeep Hooda: Veer Savarkar's Armed Revolution Is Relevant Even Today; Peace Prevails Only When Countries Are Armed!

Swatantra Veer Savarkar is scheduled to release on March 22, 2024.

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 06:22 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda launched the trailer of his much-anticipated film on Swatantra Veer Savarkar today in Mumbai. The controversial freedom fighter was known for his rebellious ways and his aggresive approach/manifestos that helped propel the notorious armed revolution.

Randeep who has not just transformed himself into the aforementioned freedom fighter, but has internalised Savarkar in every possible way, has studied the nuances of his story. When asked if being armed is relevant even today for a country or a state, Hooda did not hesitate to answer in the affirmative.

Read Also
Randeep Hooda Calls Swatantrya Veer Savarkar 'Anti-Propaganda Film': 'It Will Counter All...'
article-image

"Look around and you will get a clear picture what's happening with those who are not equipped with arms. Savarkar was a visionary in that regard who believed that practicing 'ahimsa' alone was not the way forward. In alignment with his philosophy, I would like to reiterate that only those states that are equipped with arms and weapons can forge the possibility of peace. When both the parties and both the oppositions are self reliant in terms of their defence, they don't feel insecure, and that in turn helps prevail peace" he opined.

Read Also
Randeep Hooda Reveals Locking Himself In Jail To Prep For Veer Savarkar Biopic: 'Couldn't Stay...
article-image

The 47-year-old actor also clarified at the event that Savarkar was not a maafiveer as it was (wrongly) documented and chronicled. He also stressed that his film is not a propaganda film. "Veer Savarkar is an anti-propganda film. When you will watch my film, you will understand the various facets that will put history in a certain context."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aamir Khan Reunites With Taare Zameen Par Co-Star Darsheel Safary After 16 Years

Aamir Khan Reunites With Taare Zameen Par Co-Star Darsheel Safary After 16 Years

'So Disrespectful': Ram Charan's Makeup Artist Zeba Hassan Claims Walking Out Of Ambani Bash After...

'So Disrespectful': Ram Charan's Makeup Artist Zeba Hassan Claims Walking Out Of Ambani Bash After...

Top Best Hindi (Indian) TV Shows of All Time

Top Best Hindi (Indian) TV Shows of All Time

Janhvi Kapoor Poses With 'OG Mr and Mrs Mahi', Happily Smiles With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor Poses With 'OG Mr and Mrs Mahi', Happily Smiles With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Randeep Hooda: Veer Savarkar's Armed Revolution Is Relevant Even Today; Peace Prevails Only When...

Randeep Hooda: Veer Savarkar's Armed Revolution Is Relevant Even Today; Peace Prevails Only When...