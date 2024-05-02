Gippy Grewal DEFENDS AP Dhillon's Act Of Breaking Guitar On Stage: 'None Of Us Want To Intentionally Hurt Anyone'

Punjabi actor and singer Gippy Grewal has reacted to Indo-Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon breaking his guitar after his performance at Coachella 2024 festival. For those unversed, the singer was criticised by social media users for not respecting the musical instrument. While some of his fans were all praises for the singer and his performance, others slammed him.

Now, Gippy Grewal has reacted to his act of breaking the guitar and said he has no idea why he did that.

"I’ve seen that clip. I don’t know why he broke his guitar. I assume that it was a part of his act. I don’t really know what happened onstage but sometimes what happens is that you plan for a certain thing to go a certain way but it goes all wrong. None of us want to intentionally hurt anyone or their sentiments but sometimes, we end up doing it unintentionally," he told News18.

The actor-singer also said that AP Dhillon is like his 'younger brother' and heaped praise on him. "I hardly listen to urban music. But his song Brown Munde has been my favourite because my son used to listen to it a lot every time it would come on television. AP and I haven’t met each other too often but whenever we’ve met, we’ve shared some lovely moments. He’s a very respectful guy. He has made him a big name for himself today."

AP Dhillon justified breaking his guitar after backlash

The video of AP Dhillon breaking his guitar did not go down well with a section of social media users. However, he had justified his act by sharing several other videos of singers breaking their guitars on stage.

"The media is controlled and I’m out of control," he captioned his post earlier this month.

Coachella 2024 started on April 13 in Indio, California. Singers Lil Uzi Vert, Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Ray, Sid Sriram and ATEEZ among others performed on the first day of the event.