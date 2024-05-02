 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira To Have Grand Welcome Back In Poddar House, To Learn Of Armaan, Ruhi's Relationship
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira To Have Grand Welcome Back In Poddar House, To Learn Of Armaan, Ruhi's Relationship

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 06:41 PM IST
article-image

Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been the longest running show on the channel. Streaming since 2009, the show is currently seeing its fourth generation starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the new leads.

In the current track of the show, Abhira has decided to leave the Poddar house after all of them learn of her wedding with Armaan being a contract. Suprisingly, Armaan too is against her, which has hurt Abhira's feelings for him. Ruhi on the other hand is dreaming of her marriage with Armaan.

article-image

Now, according to a recent report in India Forums, Abhira, who had left the Poddar house is all set to come back. And for the same, she decides to arrange a grand welcome. Abhira will enter the Poddar house on a 'palki' with dhols playing in her welcome. This welcome will obviously not go along well with the Poddars, including Armaan. The Poddars will demand Abhira to stay in the guest house for three months, however, she denies this demand and will go ahead to state that she will stay with Armaan in his room. This request will leave everyone including Armaan shocked. The report also suggests that Abhira has learnt of Armaan's relationship with Ruhi before his marriage to Abhira and hence, she has now decided to part ways with Armaan so that he can go ahead and reunite with Ruhi.

In a promo released by the channel today, Abhira is seen first thanking Armaan for everything he has done for her and then going ahead to hand him divorce papers, leaving him stunned as she walks off.

article-image

