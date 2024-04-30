'Apne Mein Rehti Hai,' Says Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Anita Raaj About Show's Leading Lady Samridhii Shukla

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest running and one of the most loved shows on television. While the fourth generation starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit is continuing the 15 year old legacy of the show, the show has been in the headlines for reasons other than the conent too. The recent termination of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe turned out to be one of the most talked about topics in the world of entertainment. While every character on the show is earning a seperate fan base of its own, veteran actress Anita Raaj, who is essaying the character of Dadi sa, aka, Kaveri Poddar is being widely loved for her powerful potrayal of the matriarch of the Poddar family.

In a recent interview with Telly Masala, Anita Raaj spoke about her camraderie with Samridhii Shukla, the lead actress of the show and revealed what she tells her right before doing a tough scene with her. Revealing the same, Anita reveals apologizing to Samridhii well in advance before the scene. She reveals, ''Bichari, before any tough scene I tell her, I am sorry beta, I have to do this.'' Further, talking about her off screen bond with the actress, Anita says, ''Oh I share an amazing bond with her. She is a very sweet girl, apne mein rehti hai, jyda set pe he-hu nahi, which is a nice thing. She is involved in her work, script mein lagi rehti hai, which is showing in her work because she is doing such a faboulous job, god bless her.''

In the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) has been ousted from the Poddar house. While Abhira has developed feelings for Armaan, Ruhi, who learnt of the same took a drastic step, which resulted into the family finding out about Abhira and Armaan's contract marriage and this eventually resulted into Abhira leaving the Poddar house. Armaan however still stands totally unaware of Abhira's feelings towards him.