'Chhoti Sarrdaarni' actress Anita Raaj tests positive for COVID-19 two months after recovery: Reports

Veteran actress Anita Raaj, who is popularly known for playing the role of Kulwant Kaur in 'Chhoti Sarrdaarni', has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

The actress, who is also a fitness enthusiast, had earlier contracted the virus in October 2021.

According to several media reports, Anita is currently under home quarantine. The veteran actor is yet to issue a statement on her diagnosis.

The entire unit of 'Choti Sardarni' underwent a test and fortunately, no one else has been infected. The set has been reportedly fumigated and santised.

In October, following her recovery, Anita had told a publication that she had recovered and was heading back to work. Anita also had been sharing pictures from the sets before the news of her diagnosis surfaced again.

A couple of weeks back, she had also appeared as a guest on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with Zeenat Aman and Poonam Dhillon.

In the past few days, several television actors have been infected with the virus. Nakuul Mehta, Arjun Bijlani, Delnaaz Irani, Ekta Kapoor, Drashti Dhami, Erica Fernandes, Sumona Chakravarti, Nora Fatehi are among others who have confirmed the same.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 05:17 PM IST