From Satin Dresses To Chic Street Style, These Looks Of YRKKH's Samridhii Shukla Will Have You Asking, Abhira Who?

By: Aanchal Choudhary | April 13, 2024
Winning hearts as Abhira in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Samridhii Shukla's off duty looks are exactly opposite to that of her character onscreen and these looks prove that the actress is undoubtedly a fashionista.
Need an inspiration for your next summer day out? Take it from our very own Abhira, we mean, Samridhii. What better than a tank top, denims and sunglasses on a sunny day?
In this latest picture of the actress, Samridhii can be seen nailing a black blazer dress with confidence and glamour both. A high pony tail and golden accessories are only adding to the glamour factor here.
And well if you are looking for an inspiration for your next date night, this look of the actress should be your solution. A white satin dress, minimal accessories and a hair do, Samridhii sure follows the minimally classy rule.
As for this look, it totally screams 'Pinterest vibes.' The hair do, the knit wear and the nude makeup, everything about this look of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is 'aesthetically pleasing.'
There is something about Samridhii and her love for minimalism. Right from her makeup, to her outfit choices, everything about the actress' fashion sense is minimal yet classy.
Well, this picture of the actress will surely have you asking, Abhira, Who? This picture of Samridhii from her recent photo shoot sees the actress in an all new glam avatar.
An absolute combination of Cute and Classy here, Samridhii Shukla is here to prove that she indeed is a true blue Fashionista.