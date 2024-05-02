Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Promo: Abhira Hands Over Divorce Papers To Armaan, Fans Hail Abhira's Stand

Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's makers are leaving no stones unturned in making the show an absolute audience favorite. While fans of the show have eagerly been anticipating Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan's(Rohit Purohit) chemistry to unfold, the makers are all set to introduce another twist which may dishearten the viewers of the show for time being.

In a recent promo released by the channel, Abhira can be seen thanking Armaan to come in her life, teach her the importance of family and to take care of her. However, she then goes ahead to hand an envelope in the hands of Armaan. When Armaan opens the envelope, he is shocked to see divorce papers. Leaving him shocked, Abhira walks on. Well, this new promo of the show has left fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with a lot of questions. While a few fans hail Abhira for considering her self respect and leaving Armaan without any tears, a few fans want to 'boycott' the show.

A user wrote, ''Divorce hona chaiye, stop glorifying toxic character n family. These days all serials are showing toxicity.'' Another commented, ''Self respect is most important and she proved. Bina roye dhoye ghar choda first female lead.''

A user also drew comparisons between the tracks of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She writes, ''Aap logo ko esa nahi lag raha ki savi or abhira dono hi serial ek hi track pe chal Rahi hai dono ne ghar chhod Diya or ab dono hi divorce bhi le rahe he.''

While the viewers of the show are still trying out to interpret what the future holds for Armaan and Abhira, in the current track of the show, Abhira has decided to leave the Poddar house after all of them learn of her wedding with Armaan being a contract. Suprisingly, Armaan too is against her, which has hurt Abhira's feelings for him.