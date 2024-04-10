FPJ Exclusive: Here's Exactly When Shivam Khajuria Will Re Enter Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The makers of Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are leaving no stones unturned in keeping the viewers of the show hooked on to the track. From Abhira developing feelings for Armaan to Ruhi asking him to divorce her, the current track of the show has been quite an interesting one. Well, the makers are all set to introduce the much awaited twist with the re entry of Rohit played by Shivam Khajuria.

While there have been a lot of speculations surrounding the re entry of the actor, Free Press Journal has now learnt of some exclusive insights. Our well placed sources closely associated to the show reveal to us that Shivam is all set to re enter the show in no time. Our source says, ''Shivam's re entry has been on the cards for a while now, however, this time around, the makers are all set to bring him back on the show. If all goes well, Shivam will start shooting by the mid of May, that is somewhere between the 15th to the 20th of May.''

For the unversed, Shivam's character Rohit's abrupt exit from the show had left the viewers with a lot of questions. Rohit had left the Poddar house after learning of Ruhi and Armaan's past. While the whole family thinks Rohit has passed away, his mother Vidya does not believe the same and awaits his return.

Shivam had recently garnered a lot of headlines after he claimed that Pratiksha Honmukhe, who essayed the character of Ruhi on the show opposite him was influenced by Shehzada Dhami, the male lead of the show and her rumored boyfriend.