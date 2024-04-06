 Does Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Being Surpassed By Jhanak On The TRP Charts Bother Samridhii Shukla? Actress Reacts (Exclusive)
Samridhii Shukla, in an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal speaks about Jhanak surpassing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on the TRP charts.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 01:49 PM IST
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' the longest-running show on Star Plus, has remained a staple in the realm of television for over 15 years. Consistently holding its ground in the top 5 race on the TRP charts since its inception, the show has garnered immense popularity. While the ratings of the show have fluctuated in the past, it has recently been displaced from its third spot for several weeks by 'Jhanak,' starring Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja, a relatively new show on the same channel.

We spoke to Samridhii Shukla, the protagonist of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' regarding the show's drop in ratings and being surpassed by 'Jhanak.' When asked if it bothers her that a relatively new show has overtaken hers, she replied, ''I think to be thinking and to be so stubborn that we have to maintain a number would be very selfish and self centered. I think taking this spot one, maybe 5, maybe 6, maybe 7, maybe 2 again, you know this happens. I am sure in the entire career of the show, in the entire duration of the show of the past 15 years, it must have not secured a number and stayed stagnant at that because that is not how it happens. But what is important is that the show has proved itself by sustaining for so many years. The show has a cult audience and everybody knows about that. Of course the numbers have dropped a little, but I am sure, very very soon, we will see a rise in the numbers.''

In recent news, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' faced controversy after the termination of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, the male and parallel leads, respectively, citing unprofessional behavior. Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani were later cast to fill these roles.

