Saavi Ki Sawaari Fame Samridhii Shukla On Her Bollywood Aspirations, 'I Would Like To Play A Female Lead In A Film'

Samridhii Shukla | Pic: Instagram/samridhii_shuklaa___

Samridhii Shukla started her career as a voice over artiste in 2020. She gave Hindi voice to Joey King’s character Elle Evans in the series The Kissing Booth 2, followed by Gunjan Saxena for Janhvi Kapoor in English. In 2021, she made her acting debut in a Kannada film Taj Mahal 2 opposite Devaraj Kumar. The actress currently appears as the female protagonist in Colors TV's Saavi Ki Sawaari (2022). The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive interaction.

Opening up about the difference between working on OTT and TV shows, she shares, “There is a lot of time if you’re doing a web series or a movie but in TV shows, you get new scenes everyday and not one scene you get six to seven scenes or 10 scenes a day. Also, another thing about TV is that since you’re doing it everyday, it helps you get in the skin of the character and are on your toes everytime.”

When asked why she decided to debut with Saavi Ki Sawaari, Samridhii explains, “Saavi is a very independent girl and not a typical household girl. She’s independent, she’s driven and not at all materialistic. She’s happy with whatever she has. So, that also teaches us how to be happy with whatever you have and cultivating that atmosphere of love and embracing every situation as it comes. All in all, Saavi is a very interesting character. She holds the whole family together and doesn’t let anything bow her down but if anything or anyone comes in between as an obstacle, she will become a lioness and fight that. This is something that made me say yes to the character and the show.”

Samridhii does aspire to work in films as well. “I would like to play a female lead in a film. I mean, who wouldn’t? But I would not want to restrict myself to only playing lead because if a character is really interesting and is something that I want to do, then I’ll definitely do it.”

Despite being such an effortless performer, Samridhii surprises us by revealing, “I never thought that I wanted to do acting. It never even occurred to me that I could cut through the process because I was such an introvert, shy and clumsy person. It was my father’s belief that I can do it and today, here I am and I credit my father for this.”

The world of showbiz is always quick to pluck actors from their current projects to cast them into others. However, Samridhii knows where her priorities lie. “I’ve got a lot of offers while doing this show for web, films and serials on different channels. However, right now I’m doing Saavi and I can not commit to anything. I feel really good that people are asking me atleast to be a part of their project,” she concludes.