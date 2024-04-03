 EXCLUSIVE: 'No Affair Clause' In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actors' Contracts NOT True, Cast Informed Verbally
Free Press Journal has exclusively learnt of the truth behind the 'No affair clause' introduced by the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Star Plus' acclaimed show, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' has consistently held a prominent position in the top 5 race on the TRP charts. However, recent headlines surrounding the show haven't solely been about its content. The termination of Shehzada Dhami, the male lead and Pratiksha Honmukhe, the parallel lead of the show due to alleged unprofessional behavior and inability to meet character expectations stirred controversy, which continues to linger weeks after the incident.

Speculation about the implementation of a 'no affair clause' by the show's makers has been circulating online. According to these reports, the producers, perturbed by the disruption caused by Dhami and Honmukhe's on-set relationship, have considered introducing this clause into all actors' contracts.

To verify these claims, we reached out to our well placed source who is closely associated with the show. Speaking exclusively to us, the source debunked the rumors, stating, "No, that's not accurate. There hasn't been a formal clause introduced, but the cast has been verbally informed. Falling in love is natural, but it shouldn't interfere with work or the show. Pratiksha and Shehzada were quite open about their relationship, them giving interviews together all the time, sidelined the main pair and affected the story line."

Earlier, Free Press Journal had exclusively reported tension between lead actors Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. While neither actor has addressed these rumors, it has undoubtedly surprised their fans.

EXCLUSIVE: 'No Affair Clause' In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actors' Contracts NOT True, Cast Informed Verbally

