Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohena Singh Blessed With A Baby Girl

The beloved princess of Reva, Mohena Kumari gained fame through her portrayal of Kirti in Star Plus' show. After her marriage to Suyesh Rawat, she bid farewell to the entertainment industry. Mohena, who welcomed a baby boy in April 2022, announced her second pregnancy some time ago.

The actress shared the news of her second child's arrival with an adorable dance video. According to recent media reports, Mohena has given birth to a beautiful baby girl and has returned home with her bundle of joy. Images circulating on Instagram depict Mohena, accompanied by her husband Suyesh and son Ayansh, cutting two pink cakes to celebrate the occasion. Their home is adorned with pink balloons and butterflies, creating a joyous atmosphere.

In another heartwarming video, Ayansh is introduced to his baby sister for the first time, capturing a precious family moment.

Team Free Press Journal extends heartfelt congratulations to the actress as she embarks on her journey of parenthood for the second time