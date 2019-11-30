PM Modi attends Mohena Kumari Singh's royal reception in Delhi, clicks selfies

Mumbai: So, even as the nation was glued to TV, mesmerised by Uddhav Thackeray being sworn in as chief minister in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in attendance at a wedding reception in New Delhi.

Of course, it was a prior commitment and the PM could not have wriggled out of it, even if he wanted. Nonetheless, the reception of the Princess of Rewa, Mohena Kumari Singh, the popular television actor of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,’ and her husband Suyesh Rawa took precedence over the ceremony at Shivaji Park

Result: While Uddhav was presiding over a rainbow coalition, sending out a loaded political message, the prime minister was being mobbed for selfies by the relatives of the beaming bride.

Clearly over the moon with pride, she shared an Instagram picture of herself and her husband with the Prime Minister. Videos and pictures of the PM at the event are also doing the rounds of the internet.

For the occasion, the PM wore a white kurta-pyjama with his signature Modi jacket in brown. Most online buffs were comparing it in the morning with Uddhav’s ensemble.

So, now we know what prevented the PM from attending the oath ceremony of a former ally of long standing.