UP Hosts International Summit On Cyber Warfare & Forensics In Lucknow

Monday, August 18, 2025
Lucknow: A three-day International Summit on Dimensions of Cyber War, Multilateral Legal Framework, Forensics and Strategic Countermeasures began in Lucknow on Monday to mark the third foundation day of the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPSIFS). Experts, senior officials, and academicians are set to deliberate on cyber warfare, digital evidence, cross-border legal cooperation, and technological countermeasures.

The event also saw the inauguration of new facilities, including the Padma Shri Dr. Lalji Singh Advanced DNA Diagnostic Center, an AI, Drone and Robotics Lab, and the Atal Library. In addition, 75 mobile forensic vans were flagged off to strengthen on-ground investigation capacity across districts. Smart tablets were also distributed to students as part of the initiative.

Officials noted that Uttar Pradesh has significantly expanded its forensic infrastructure in recent years. From only four basic labs previously, the state now has 12 advanced forensic laboratories, with six more under construction. Cyber police stations have been established in all 75 districts, while cyber help desks are operating in more than 1,500 police stations, supported by master trainers to handle digital crime cases. Forensic evidence has been made mandatory in every criminal case since 2017, and from July 2024, it became compulsory in all cases where punishment exceeds seven years. Mobile forensic units are now available in every district, ensuring faster collection and analysis of evidence.

A proposal to establish a cyber headquarters is also under consideration to centralize operations against digital crimes. Authorities emphasized that the role of forensic science in policing is no longer limited to criminal trials but extends to tackling new-age challenges like cyber fraud, online radicalization, and AI-enabled crimes. Speakers at the summit underlined how international collaboration is critical in combating cybercrime, which often transcends borders. The seminar is expected to provide a platform for sharing best practices, enhancing inter-agency cooperation, and training officers in emerging investigative technologies. Senior officials present at the inauguration included DGP Rajiv Krishna, Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary (IT & Electronics) Anurag Yadav, Additional Secretary (IT, Government of India) Abhishek Singh, ADG Technical Naveen Arora, and UPSIFS Director GK Goswami.

The summit will continue for the next two days, featuring technical sessions, expert panels, and demonstrations of cutting-edge forensic tools.

