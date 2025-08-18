 Uttar Pradesh Police Book Two For Rape Of Class 12 Girl After Independence Day Programme
According to Bairia Station House Officer Moolchand Chaurasia, the 17-year-old girl was returning home after attending the Independence Day programme in her school, when Amarjit forcibly took her to his farm house and allegedly raped her.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
Two men have been booked for allegedly raping a Class 12 student when she was returning home after attending the Independence Day celebration at her school here. | Representative Image

Ballia: Two men have been booked for allegedly raping a Class 12 student when she was returning home after attending the Independence Day celebration at her school here, a police officer said on Monday.

A case has been registered against Amarjit Singh (35), who hails from the minor girl's village, and his uncle Gautam Singh (45), he said.

About The Incident

According to Bairia Station House Officer Moolchand Chaurasia, the 17-year-old girl was returning home after attending the Independence Day programme in her school, when Amarjit forcibly took her to his farm house and allegedly raped her.

Later, Amarjit and Gautam threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, the SHO said.

Chaurasia said the girl's mother has filed a complaint, based on which a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act.

He said efforts are on to arrest the accused.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

