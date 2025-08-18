BSSC CGL 4 Notification 2025: Registration Dates Postponed; Details Here

BSSC CGL 4 Notification 2025 | Canva

BSSC CGL Notification 2025: The registration dates for the 4th Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam have been postponed by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC). The decision has been made because of a change in the application cost. Earlier, registrations were slated to begin today, August 18, 2025. The new schedule will be available in due time.

BSSC CGL Notification 2025: Vacancy details

A total of 1481 vacancies have been announced. The post-wise details are as follows:

Assistant Section Officer (ASO): 1064 (368-w)

Planning Assistant: 88 (30-w)

Junior Statistical Assistant (JSA): 05

Data Entry Operator (DEO): 01

Auditor 125 (44-w)

Auditors, Cooperative Societies: 198 (68-w)

Total: 1481 (w-510)

BSSC CGL Notification 2025: Age limit

As of August 1, 2025, the candidates must be at least 21 years old but no older than 37. The upper age limit has been eased for reserved category applicants. For Unreserved (Male) candidates, the maximum age is 37 years, while for Unreserved (Female) candidates, it is 40 years.

Candidates belonging to the Other Backward Class (OBC) and Extremely Backward Class (EBC), both male and female, have an upper age limit of 40 years. For candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, whether male or female, the upper age limit is 42 years.

BSSC CGL Notification 2025: Selection process

The selection process consists of 2 stages, i.e. Preliminary Examination and Mains Exam. Applicants who complete both phases will be summoned to verify their documentation.

Stage 1 – Preliminary Exam: BSSC will hold the BSSC Graduate Level Preliminary Examination to select qualified applicants for the mains test. Only applicants who are enrolled for 1481 openings will be eligible to take the preliminary exam.

Stage 2 – Mains Exam: Applicants' performance in the BSSC CGL Prelims test will determine how many times they are shortlisted for the mains exam.

BSSC CGL Notification 2025: Application fees

Unreserved/male applicants of OBC and EBC categories/applicants from outside Bihar state must pay a fee of Rs 540, whilst SC and ST (Bihar State)/PWD/female applicants must pay Rs 135.