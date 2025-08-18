Uttar Pradesh News: Class 10 Student Stabbed To Death Inside Sunbeam School In Ghazipur

File Pic (Representative pic) |

Ghazipur: In a shocking incident, a Class 10 student was stabbed to death inside Sunbeam School in Maharajganj, Ghazipur, on Monday morning. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. near the washroom, when a scuffle broke out between two groups of students.

According to police, the victim, Aditya Verma (14), had stepped out during the third period when the clash erupted. In the heat of the fight, a Class 9 student pulled out a knife concealed in his water bottle and stabbed Aditya multiple times. The knife strikes landed on his chest, leaving him bleeding heavily. Three other students were also injured during the brawl.

Teachers and staff rushed to the spot and immediately took Aditya to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. “The boy had already died before being brought here. Two other injured students were admitted with stab wounds on the hand and thigh. Both are out of danger,” said Dr. Swatantra Singh of the hospital’s emergency ward.

The incident triggered panic in the school, forcing authorities to declare an early holiday. Grief-stricken family members who reached the hospital broke down upon seeing Aditya’s body. His mother collapsed after hearing the news, while father Shivji Verma lodged a police complaint, naming two Class 9 students as the attackers.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and questioned students and school management. Preliminary inquiries suggest the attack may have been linked to a dispute involving a girl, though police have not confirmed this. “The exact reason behind the fight is not clear yet. The accused had hidden a small knife inside his water thermos to bypass bag checking,” said City Kotwal Deen Dayal Pandey.

The victim’s family has accused the school administration of negligence, claiming stricter checks could have prevented the tragedy. Police have registered a case of murder and further investigation is underway.