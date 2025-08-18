Rashtriya Indian Military College Admissions 2026: Delhi Govt Begins Application Process; Check Selection Process, Eligibility Criteria

Rashtriya Indian Military College Admissions 2026 | Image: Canva

The Directorate of Education, Delhi Government, has invited applications for entry to the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun for the July 2026 session. The prestigious college, renowned for mentoring future Indian Armed Forces officers, will hold its entrance examination on December 7, 2025, in Delhi.

Who Can Apply?

Only those candidates who meet the following requirements are eligible to apply:

-Age: 11½ to 13 years as on July 1, 2026

-Date of birth should be between July 2, 2013, and January 1, 2015

-Educational qualification: Should be pursuing Class 7 or have passed Class 7 from a recognised school at the time of admission

-Boys and girls can apply.

How to Apply

Application forms can be:

-Obtained through Demand Draft of ₹600 (₹555 for SC/ST candidates with a valid caste certificate)

-Or downloaded from the official website link provided in the notification

Filled-in application forms, together with supporting documents, need to be delivered to the Examination Cell, Directorate of Education, on or before October 15, 2025.

Important Note: Original RIMC forms bearing a proper hologram only will be entertained. Photocopies or printed copies will not be accepted.

Selection Process

Admission is through a country-level competitive examination, held twice yearly throughout the nation. The process includes:

-Written examination

-Interview

-Medical fitness examination

50 students are selected every year in two intakes and enrolled in Class 8 at RIMC.

About the RIMC

Founded in 1922 as the Prince of Wales Royal Indian Military College, RIMC is situated amidst the picturesque Doon Valley, Dehradun. It's a fully residential, military preparatory school under affiliation with the CBSE. The school:

-Admits 250 cadets

-Provides education from Class 8 to 12

-Adheres to the 10+2 Science stream curriculum

-Has a 1:14 ratio of teachers to students

Cadets undergo comprehensive military-style education and academic training. The curriculum consists of Informatics Practices and Social Sciences to equip the students with skills to appear for the NDA entrance through UPSC.