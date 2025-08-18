 PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 368 Positions Closes Today; Check Selection Process Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 368 Positions Closes Today; Check Selection Process Here

PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 368 Positions Closes Today; Check Selection Process Here

The application process for various Group B positions will end today, August 18, 2025 by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) on the official PSSSB website, sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025 | sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) will close the application process for various Group B positions today, August 18, 2025. Qualified candidates must apply for these posts through the official PSSSB website, sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 368 positions.

• Senior Assistant: 245 vacancies

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals

• Junior Auditor (Local Audit): 62 vacancies

• Junior Auditor (Treasury & Accounts): 14 vacancies

• District Treasurer: 1 vacancy

• Treasury Officer: 36 vacancies

• Sub Divisional Officer (Civil): 2 vacancies

• Section Officer (Civil): 4 vacancies

• Section Officer (Electrical): 3 vacancies

Read the official notification here

PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria of Group B posts across different sectors are as follows:

Education qualification

1. Senior Assistant: applicants should be graduates with a 120-hour IT course and must qualify for a typing test.

2. The post of Junior Auditor (Local Audit) requires a B.Com or M.Com degree, while Junior Auditor (Treasury & Accounts) requires the same qualification along with a typing speed of 30 words per minute in English.

3. For District Treasurer and Treasury Officer, a graduate degree is essential.

4. The position of Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) demands a B.E./B.Tech in Civil Engineering or a Diploma with relevant experience.

5. The role of Section Officer (Civil) requires a Diploma or a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering.

6. Section Officer (Electrical) requires a Diploma or a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering.

Read Also
RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 6500 Posts Begins Tomorrow; Check...
article-image

Age limit: The minimum age for all posts is 18 years, while the upper age limit varies by category are as follows:

• General category: 37 years

• SC/BC of Punjab: 42 years

• State & Central Govt employees: 45 years

• Ex-Servicemen (Punjab Domicile): Service years deducted from age + 3 years (maximum 45 years)

• PwD (Punjab Domicile): 47 years

• Widows/Divorcees/Others (Female Categories): Up to 40 years

PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025: Application fee

The application fees are as follows:

• General/Freedom Fighters/Sports: Rs 1000

• SC/BC/EWS: Rs 250

• Ex-Servicemen & Dependents: Rs 200

• PwD (Divyang): Rs 500

PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Applicants will be chosen via a written exam, which may be accompanied by a skill test for certain roles, such as Senior Assistant and Junior Auditor (Treasury). Those selected will have their documents verified, and a final merit list will be published once all procedures have been completed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Rains: Schools And Colleges Closed In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel & Palghar On Wednesday,...

Maharashtra Rains: Schools And Colleges Closed In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel & Palghar On Wednesday,...

'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections; Check Details

CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections; Check Details

IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park Launches ₹50-Crore Fund For Cleantech & Sustainability Startups

IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park Launches ₹50-Crore Fund For Cleantech & Sustainability Startups