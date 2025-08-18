PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 368 Positions Closes Today; Check Selection Process Here

PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025 | sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) will close the application process for various Group B positions today, August 18, 2025. Qualified candidates must apply for these posts through the official PSSSB website, sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 368 positions.

• Senior Assistant: 245 vacancies

• Junior Auditor (Local Audit): 62 vacancies

• Junior Auditor (Treasury & Accounts): 14 vacancies

• District Treasurer: 1 vacancy

• Treasury Officer: 36 vacancies

• Sub Divisional Officer (Civil): 2 vacancies

• Section Officer (Civil): 4 vacancies

• Section Officer (Electrical): 3 vacancies

Read the official notification here

PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria of Group B posts across different sectors are as follows:

Education qualification

1. Senior Assistant: applicants should be graduates with a 120-hour IT course and must qualify for a typing test.

2. The post of Junior Auditor (Local Audit) requires a B.Com or M.Com degree, while Junior Auditor (Treasury & Accounts) requires the same qualification along with a typing speed of 30 words per minute in English.

3. For District Treasurer and Treasury Officer, a graduate degree is essential.

4. The position of Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) demands a B.E./B.Tech in Civil Engineering or a Diploma with relevant experience.

5. The role of Section Officer (Civil) requires a Diploma or a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering.

6. Section Officer (Electrical) requires a Diploma or a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering.

Age limit: The minimum age for all posts is 18 years, while the upper age limit varies by category are as follows:

• General category: 37 years

• SC/BC of Punjab: 42 years

• State & Central Govt employees: 45 years

• Ex-Servicemen (Punjab Domicile): Service years deducted from age + 3 years (maximum 45 years)

• PwD (Punjab Domicile): 47 years

• Widows/Divorcees/Others (Female Categories): Up to 40 years

PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025: Application fee

The application fees are as follows:

• General/Freedom Fighters/Sports: Rs 1000

• SC/BC/EWS: Rs 250

• Ex-Servicemen & Dependents: Rs 200

• PwD (Divyang): Rs 500

PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Applicants will be chosen via a written exam, which may be accompanied by a skill test for certain roles, such as Senior Assistant and Junior Auditor (Treasury). Those selected will have their documents verified, and a final merit list will be published once all procedures have been completed.