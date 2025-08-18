RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 6500 Posts Begins Tomorrow; Check Selection Process Here

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025 | Canva

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will commence the registration procedure for the recruitment of Senior Teachers tomorrow, August 19, 2025. Once the application procedure begins, qualified applicants can submit their applications through the RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The application date is September 17, 2025. This recruitment campaign will fill 6500 posts.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure will include a competitive examination. If necessary, the RPSC may use a scaling/moderation/normalization procedure in the evaluation of answer sheets/answer booklets.

Application fees

1. For candidates from the General (Unreserved), Creamy Layer of Backwards Classes, and Creamy Layer of Extremely Backwards Classes, the application fee is Rs 600.

2. Aspirants from Reserved Categories (SC / ST / Backwards Class-Non Creamy Layer / Extremely Backwards Class-Non Creamy Layer / Economically Weaker Section / Sahariya Primitive Tribe) and Disabled Persons would need to pay Rs 400.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria as per subjects, are:

1. Hindi, English, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, and Gujarati subjects: Applicants must have a UGC-recognized graduation or equivalent degree with the relevant subject as an optional subject, as well as a degree or diploma in education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) or the government.

2. Science subjects: Aspirants must have a graduation or equivalent degree recognized by UGC, as well as at least two of the optional subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Microbiology, Biotechnology, and Biochemistry. Furthermore, applicants must have a degree or diploma in education that has been approved by the National Council of Teacher Education and the Government.

3. Social Science subjects: A degree or diploma in education approved by the National Council of Teacher Education/government, as well as a graduate or equivalent exam approved by UGC, with at least two of the following elective subjects: history, geography, economics, political science, sociology, public administration, and philosophy.