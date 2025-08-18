CGBSE Supplementary Exam 2025: Class 10 & 12 Results To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here

CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025 | Canva

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is planning to release the Class 10 and 12 supplementary examination results for 2025 soon. Candidates who took the CGBSE supplemental exams in July 2025 can check the scorecards from the official websites of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

The board has yet to formally declare the exact day and timing of the result announcement. However, based on past years' trends, the results are projected to be announced around late August 2025.

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: How to check?

Once supplemental scores are available, students can check and download them using the processes outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official websites of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "CGBSE Class 10/12 Supplementary Result 2025" link.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as roll number & captcha code, and then submit.

Step 4: The CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Details mentioned

The CGBSE supplemental result 2025 will comprise the following details: student’s name, enrollment number, roll number, date of birth, school code and name, father’s and mother’s names, marks obtained in theory and practical exams, total marks, percentage, and result status.

About CGBSE Supplementary Exam 2025

Supplementary examinations were held for students who did not get the minimum passing grade of 33% in one or two topics in the regular board exams. The Class 12 exams were administered offline from July 8 to July 22, 2025, whereas the Class 10 exams took place from July 9 to July 21.

CGBSE 2025 Exam: Pass percentage

In Class 12, the overall pass percentage stood at 81.87%, with girls performing better at 84.67% compared to 78.07% for boys. For Class 10, out of a total of 3.23 lakh students, more than 2.45 lakh successfully cleared the examination.