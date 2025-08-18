 PPU Law Admission 2025: Registration Process For B.A.LLB & LLB Closes Today; Check Details Here
PPU Law Admission 2025: Registration Process For B.A.LLB & LLB Closes Today; Check Details Here

The deadline to apply for law courses at Patliputra University is August 18, 2025. Candidates can apply through PPU's official website, ppuup.ac.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
PPU Law Admission 2025 | ppuup.ac.in

PPU Law Admission 2025: The application process for Law courses will end today, August 18, 2025, by Patliputra University. Candidates who wish to apply for the B.A.LLB and LLB courses through PPU's official website, ppuup.ac.in.

PPU Law Admission 2025: Important dates

The important dates are as follows:

1. Application process starting date: August 7, 2025

2. Last date to apply: August 18, 2025

3. Correction window dates: August 19, 2025

4. Merit list release date: August 21, 2025

5. Last date of admission: August 25, 2025

PPU Law Admission 2025: Application fees

The application fees for this admission are as follows:

1. General, BC-1, and BC-II: Rs 1500/-

2. SC and ST applicants: Rs 1000/-

PPU Law Admission 2025: How to apply?

All qualified applicants may submit applications online via the official website by following the instructions below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Patliputra University at ppup.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PPU LLB Admission 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to click on the apply link.

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form, upload the documents, pay the application fees, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for the PPU Law admission 2025

PPU Law Admission 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. BA.LLB (5-year course): Applicants must have completed the Intermediate/+2 examination from a recognized board with a minimum mark of 45% for General category students, 42% for OBC category students, and 40% for SC and ST category students.

2. LLB (3-year course): Aspirants should have completed an undergraduate examination in any discipline from a recognized university with a minimum mark of 45% for General category students, 42% for OBC category students, and 40% for SC and ST category students.

