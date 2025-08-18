JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025: Registration Window Deadline Extended; Here's How To Apply

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025 | cbseitms.rcil.gov.in

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) decided to extend the registration last date for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 admissions 2026. According to the most recent notification, the last day to apply for JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026 has been extended till August 27.

Previously, the deadline to enroll was July 29, which was later extended to August 13 before this current modification. Parents who have yet to apply for their children's admission to JNVST class 6 can do so using the official websites- navodaya.gov.in and cbseitms.rcil.gov.in.

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this admission, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — navodaya.gov.in and cbseitms.rcil.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Register for Class VI Registration 2026’ link.

Step 3: After this, click on the registration link and fill out the necessary details, such as personal and academic details

Step 5: Next, upload the required documents, such as a recent photograph, signature, and residence certificate and then submit.

Step 6: Download the page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025: Documents required

The following documents are necessary for JNVST Class 6 admissions:

1. Recent passport-sized photograph

2. Aadhaar details/ Residence certificate issued by a competent Government authority

3. Birth certificate

4. Signature of the parent as well as the candidate

5. Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC). In case of the OBC category, only the CENTRAL OBC certificate issued by the competent Govt. authority is accepted

Note: Students need to understand that they can only apply for JNVST once. If it is discovered throughout the registration data verification process that the candidate has already applied, the student's candidature will be disqualified.

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025: Exam details

There will be two stages of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Selection Test for Class 6 admission for the 2026–2027 academic year: one on December 13, 2025, at 11:30 a.m., and another on April 11, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Class 6 admissions at each Vidyalaya are limited to 80 students.