Rajasthan PTET 2025 Counselling: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check What's Next?

Rajasthan PTET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: The Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025 round 2 seat allotment results were announced today, August 18, 2025, by the Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) in Kota. Aspirants can now check their allotment status online on the official website of VMOU PTET at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

Rajasthan PTET 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Schedule

The table below shows the whole schedule for Rajasthan PTET 2025 round 2 counselling:

1. Choice Filling: August 10 to August 14, 2025

2. Seat Allotment Result: August 18, 2025

3. Admission Fee Payment: August 18 to August 23, 2025

4. Physical Reporting to Allotted College: August 18 to August 25, 2025

How to download the Rajasthan PTET 2025 round 2 seat allotment result?

Applicants can check and download their allotment letter by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PTET at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the “Print Allotment Letter” link.

Step 3: Next, candidates need to enter their roll number, counselling ID, and date of birth.

Step 4: Now, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the allotment letter and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to check the result

Note: The seat allocation was made based on the candidate's rank, reported preferences, and the availability of seats across participating universities.

Rajasthan PTET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: What's next?

Once the allotment result has been downloaded, candidates must fulfil the following admission procedures by the deadlines:

1. Pay ₹22,000 electronically through bank or e-Mitra by August 23, 2025.

2. Candidates must physically report to their assigned institution with all required documentation by August 25, 2025.

The second round of counselling offers a significant chance for candidates who were not assigned a seat in round 1 or who chose upward mobility. To gain admission, candidates must pay their fees on time and report in person. Missing the deadlines may result in the cancellation of the given seat.