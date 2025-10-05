 'No Teacher Should Be Assigned Non-Teaching Duties,' Says Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains
PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 12:23 PM IST
Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains | X @harjotbains

Chandigarh: Taking a serious note that teachers are being deployed even for routine clerical and administrative tasks, Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has written to the state chief secretary, saying no teacher should be assigned non-teaching duties.

If unavoidable, prior written approval of the Education Department is mandatory, Bains said on Saturday.

Teachers are not mere government employees, they are the torchbearers of knowledge, entrusted with the sacred duty of shaping Punjab's future, he wrote.

He said it has come to his notice that in some districts, teachers are being deployed for routine clerical and administrative tasks, which is unacceptable.

Section 27 of the RTE Act clearly prohibits engaging teachers in non-educational work, except census, disaster relief and elections. Their presence in classrooms is non-negotiable, he further said.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains's Tweet

"Our teachers must be allowed to do what they do best nurture & educate our children. Their time belongs in classrooms, not in files or fields," Bains wrote on X on Saturday.

To enforce the directive, Bains has asked the chief secretary "to issue clear and categorical instructions to all administrative departments and district authorities, mandating that teachers are not to be assigned any non-teaching duty, except those explicitly permitted under Section 27 of the RTE Act, 2009".

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

