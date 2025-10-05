AP Intermediate Exam Timetable 2026 Released: First-Year And Second-Year Exams From February 23; Check Details Here

AP Intermediate Exam Timetable 2026: The preliminary schedule for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 for first- and second-year students has been made public by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP). Exams will start on February 23, 2026, and run through March 24, 2026, according to the announcement. All sessions will run from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

AP Intermediate Exam Timetable 2026: Exam Schedule

AP Intermediate 1st Year (Class 11) Exam Dates 2026

23 Feb (Mon): Second Language Paper-I (Telugu / Sanskrit / Urdu / Hindi / Tamil / Oriya / Kannada / Arabic / French / Persian)

25 Feb (Wed): English Paper-I

27 Feb (Fri): History Paper-I

02 Mar (Mon): Mathematics Paper-IA / Civics Paper-I

05 Mar (Thu): Biology Paper-I (Botany / Zoology)

07 Mar (Sat): Economics Paper-I

10 Mar (Tue): Physics Paper-I

12 Mar (Thu): Commerce Paper-I

14 Mar (Sat): Civics Paper-I / Bridge Course Mathematics-I (for Bi.PC students)

17 Mar (Tue): Chemistry Paper-I

20 Mar (Fri): Public Administration Paper-I / Logic Paper-I

24 Mar (Tue): Modern Language Paper-I / Geography Paper-I

AP Intermediate 2nd Year (Class 12) Exam Dates 2026

24 Feb (Tue): Second Language Paper-II

26 Feb (Thu): English Paper-II

28 Feb (Sat): Botany Paper-II / History Paper-II

03 Mar (Tue): Mathematics Paper-IIA / Civics Paper-II

06 Mar (Fri): Zoology Paper-II / Economics Paper-II

09 Mar (Mon): Mathematics Paper-IIB / Economics Paper-I

11 Mar (Wed): Commerce Paper-II / Sociology Paper-II / Fine Arts, Music Paper-II

13 Mar (Fri): Physics Paper-II / Commerce Paper-I / Sociology Paper-I / Fine Arts, Music Paper-I

16 Mar (Mon): Bridge Course Mathematics-II (for Bi.PC students)

18 Mar (Wed): Chemistry Paper-II

23 Mar (Mon): Public Administration Paper-II / Logic Paper-II

24 Mar (Tue): Modern Language Paper-II / Geography Paper-II

Practical Exams

General Courses: February 1 – 10, 2026 (Two sessions: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM & 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, including Sundays)

Vocational Courses: January 27 – February 10, 2026 (Two sessions: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM & 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM)

Other Assessments

Ethics & Human Values Exam: January 21, 2026 (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

Environmental Education Exam: January 23, 2026 (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

Samagra Shiksha Vocational Trade (NSQF Level-4) Theory Exam: February 13, 2026 (10:00 AM – 12:00 PM)

AP Intermediate Exam Timetable 2026: Steps to download the exam timetable

Step 1: Go to bie.ap.gov.in, the Andhra Pradesh board's official website.

Step 2: Select the 'IPE March 2026 Time Table' link from the main page.

Step 3: Select the appropriate link for the AP Intermediate Time Table 2026.

Step 4: Download the AP Inter Exam Time Table 2026 from the PDF file that displays on the screen.

Dr. Narayana Bharat Gupta, the secretary of BIEAP, explained that this is merely a provisional schedule. Depending on public holidays and celebrations like Holi, Ugadi, and Ramadan in 2026, adjustments might be made. The BIEAP website and official press releases will be used to update any changes.

It is recommended that students frequently check the official BIEAP portal for modifications and the final timetable PDF.